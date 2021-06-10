Left Party MPs urge Oil Minister to finalise wage revision of BPCL workers

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Eight Members of Parliament mostly belonging to the left party in Kerala have sought the intervention of Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on finalising the pay revision of workers at the Kochi refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
The ten-year wage agreement of workers at the Kochi refinery was due from August 1, 2018 but has been delayed.
The law makers said in the letter BPCL should adopt the same methodology used for implementing pay revision in all other public sector oil companies.
The salaries of BPCL officers were also revised for a ten-year period beginning 2017 based on the guidelines issued by the Department of Public Enterprises as per the recommendations of the Third Pay Commission.
“However, the BPCL management is of the view that this common formula cannot be allowed,” the letter said, condemning the “discriminatory” stand of the BPCL management.
The law makers have also drawn the attention of the Minister to a clause in the proposal submitted by BPCL management on pay revision of workers that vests unilateral powers with the management to make changes in the wage agreement from June 1, 2022.
“Then what is the significance of such an agreement where one party has the power to make any amendment on it from a specific date,” the law makers asked.
The letter was written by Elamaram Kareem, Binoy Viswam, John Brittas, Thomas Chazhikkadan, V Sivadasan, K Somaprasad, AM Ariff and MV Shreyams Kumar.
