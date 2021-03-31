LinkedIn is working on its own Clubhouse rival: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
LinkedIn is testing a new audio experience for the platform, according to reports.
The Microsoft-owned professional networking platform is working on a social audio experience for creators to connect with their community, TechCrunch reported.
A differentiator for LinkedIn is that unlike Clubhouse or its competitors such as Twitter Spaces, the platform’s audio networking feature will be connected with users’ professional identity rather than a social profile, it said as per the report.
LinkedIn spokesperson Suzi Owens told TechCrunch that the platform has witnessed a 50 per cent growth in conversations on LinkedIn reflected in stories, video shares, and posts.
“We’re doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity. And, we’re looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community,” she said as quoted by the report.
Multiple platforms are working on new audio experiences. Apart from Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, Facebook, Telegram and Discord are also reportedly exploring audio experiences. Spotify on Tuesday also announced that it will be working on a new live audio experience with the acquisition of Locker Room creator Betty Labs.
Separately, it set to introduce a host of new features for users including a video Cover Story and a ‘Creator Mode’ for the platform’s influencer community.
