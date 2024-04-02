The linking of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiary ID with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account ID will be mandatory with effect from April 1, the Union Health Ministry said through a memorandum.

Linking of the two – that is of the CGHS beneficiary ID with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account ID – must be completed within 30 days.

The linking of the CGHS beneficiary ID with the Ayushman Bharat ID is aimed at creating digital health identification of CGHS beneficiaries and storing their digital health records.

CGHS was started in 1954, through which the government provides comprehensive medical care to central government employees and pensioners enrolled under the scheme.

According to the MoHFW, approximately 44,98,914 beneficiaries are covered under CGHS, pan-India, which include 26,57,833 serving employees and around 18,41,081 pensioners. It provides healthcare through allopathic, homeopathic systems of medicine, along with ayurveda, unani, siddha and yoga.

Ayushman Bharat Health account is a 14-digit number that allows citizens to maintain their medical records digitally.