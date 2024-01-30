Liquor will cost more in Tamil Nadu from February 1. The State Government will increase the price of liquor from Tasmac outlets.

The 180 ml ordinary and medium range liquor will cost ₹10 more. The price of the premium category of 180 ml liquor will be increased by ₹20.

Further, 650 ml beer will cost ₹10 more, says a release from Tasmac, which has a monopoly on sale of liquor in the State.

The hike means more income to the State government as it in the form of higher sales tax and excise duty. According to various media reports, in the year 2022-23, the State government earned nearly ₹44,000 crore from Tasmac.

Tasmac sells over 40 brands in the ordinary liquor category; nearly 50 in the medium range and over 125 in the premium segment. It also sells nearly 35 brands of beer and 13 varieties of wine.

Imported liquor are sold exclusively at Tasmac’s elite outlets.