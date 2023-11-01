Lloyds Banking Group, one of the UK’s largest financial services groups, commenced operations in its new Lloyds Technology Centre (LTC) operations in Knowledge City here.

The LTC will play a key role in delivering AI, Cloud and Blockchain programmes across the organisation, with the first teams located in the office focusing on using data, machine learning and Cloud to support the Group’s customers in the UK. To achieve this, the centre will recruit for a range of specialist roles including Full Stack, Java Back-End, REACT, Cloud Engineers and Quality Engineers.

Hub for excellence

The long-term ambition is for the centre to become a hub for modern engineering excellence, supporting the delivery of the Group’s technology transformation.

“The opening of the LTC represents a pivotal moment in our overall transformation journey, building on our growth in tech talent in the UK. This centre, located in the tech hub of Hyderabad, will become a hub for innovation and engineering excellence,’‘ Ron van Kemenade, Group Chief Operating Officer, Lloyds Banking Group said in a release.

Sirisha Voruganti, CEO and Managing Director, Lloyds Technology Centre, said, ”Hyderabad’s wealth of tech talent and its diversity makes it a global epicentre for innovation. With Lloyds Technology Centre, we are proud to be part of this thriving ecosystem.’‘

LTC will not provide any banking services, but will focus on using technology, digital, data and analytics capabilities to drive innovation and end-to-end product delivery and is a step forward in the Group’s approach to international resourcing, the release added.