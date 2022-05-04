L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail sets up electronic and technology mall, e-Galleria

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited has re-positioned its Hi-Tec City Mall into e-Galleria, a whole new avatar as India’s first and exclusive Electronic & Technology Mall at Hi-Tec city in Hyderabad.

Located in the middle of the city’s IT hub, e-Galleria is all set to be a launchpad and would be a one-stop hub for the tech-savvy city dwellers to indulge and enjoy life with a different note.

Attached to the Hi-Tec City Metro Station through a skywalk, e-Galleria offers a curated tech experience for spaces with both long-term and short-term leasing. It has been crafted as the destination for tech-talks, roadshows and product launches, where one can get to know the emerging trends in technology in a fun-filled and engaging environment.

“We are happy to launch e-Galleria as part of our growth plan for our Transit Oriented Development. Today, brands are exploring new marketing avenues and innovative product placements that e-Galleria as a launchpad will cater to as a one-stop hub,’‘ KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said in a release.

Salient features

Key attractions of e-Galleria include exclusive brand stores, e-Bazaar, an exclusive space in the atrium to launch the latest tech brands and products in the presence of city’s tech lovers and a TechHive as a dedicated space for focused tech-talks, seminars, workshops, etc.

Start-up Terminus: There is also a start-up space. Hyderabad has emerged a top start-up hub in India in terms of deal count and funding. This dedicated zone with plug-and-play stalls offers the best space for the key people from the startup ecosystem of Hyderabad and beyond to showcase and discuss creative ideas, products, and services, and turn them into promising businesses.

“Besides, top of the line restaurants, exceptional food options across all areas such as fine dining and quick-serve restaurants, lounge bars, coffee shops, food court, mixed with gaming lounges, spa, cinema, and other entertainment avenues make e-Galleria the most happening hangout place in Hyderabad,’‘ the release added.