L&T Infotech partners with IIT Madras to innovate in 5G space

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), a consulting and digital solutions company, is partnering with IIT Madras, for collaborative research in the field of 5G. Through this collaboration, LTI and IIT Madras aim to innovate in the emerging 5G space and enable 5G frameworks validation, low frequency deployments and use case testing with 5G test bed.

Improving connectivity in rural areas

As part of this partnership, LTI and IIT Madras will promote research towards development of low-cost, low-frequency 5G network setup for better connectivity in rural India. The key objective of this effort is to create a 5G base station and single-box solution to enable rural connectivity. LTI will work closely with IIT Madras to design these low-cost base stations and network for rural connectivity. LTI will also provide expertise for research capabilities and offer relevant infrastructure support for this initiative, says a joint press release.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTI, said, “5G promises to facilitate the next level of innovation to build a smarter society, but it is important to ensure that these benefits reach every part of our country. LTI’s partnership with IIT Madras reflects our commitment to leverage this technology to connect people from remote parts of India in a better way.”

LTI’s 1step CSR programme

This project is part of LTI’s 1step CSR programme and reflects its commitment towards promoting research and innovation. Through its support for development of an indigenous 5G network, this partnership is also aligned with the Indian Government’s ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.

Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “IITM’s 5G testbed project is an effort to encourage Indian start-ups and the industry to take an early lead in 5G. The goal of the project is to build a test bed that closely resembles a real-world 5G deployment.”

The collaboration with IIT Madras further reinforces LTI’s expertise on 5G based solutions. LTI will also work with IIT Madras to build and validate use cases leveraging the 5G test bed for application in multiple domains like Smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities and Media.

These efforts are aimed at building a cutting edge 5G framework and enabling end customers to leverage the 5G infrastructure in accelerating their digital transformation journey, the release said.