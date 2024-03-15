L&T Technology Services Ltd , a pure-play engineering and technology services company, has won a program in India worth $100 million (₹800 crore) from Maharashtra State Cyber Department, under the Government of Maharashtra.

This initiative extends LTTS’ commitment to developing secure, digitally interconnected smart and safe cities through premier Cyber Security and Digital Forensic solutions consolidated under one umbrella, said the company.

In this initiative by the Government of Maharashtra, LTTS in consortium with KPMG assurance and consulting services LLP as forensics partner will provide advanced Cyber Security Solutions for the State enhancing public safety against cyber threats.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, “This first-of-its-kind deal is more than just a business achievement for us. It’s an opportunity to leverage our experience in setting up over 25 command centres and recognising the growing criticality of cybersecurity and the need to invest in advanced digital safeguard platforms and tools for the benefit of the larger society. This deal will set the stage for LTTS to scale its offerings for our global clientele.”

leveraging forensic tools

The project entails designing a sophisticated cybersecurity system and establishing a state-of-the-art, fully equipped, cyber security and cybercrime prevention centre to address cybercrime incidents and investigations by leveraging AI and digital forensic tools.

The program also encompasses a Digital Threat Analytics Centre (DTAC) paired with a Centre of Excellence (COE), that will equip the forensic team with cutting-edge digital forensic tools including Deepfake detection, Mobile Malware forensics, IoT investigation and Network forensics, among other capabilities.

A Central Emergency Response Team (CERT) to deal with incident response and investigation based on advanced cyber threat intelligence and analytics and Security Operations Centre (SOC) fortified by AI & ML technologies with a skilled cyber team to protect critical infrastructure, are also part of the program.

The integration of smart world and communication within LTTS has amplified its capabilities, enabling the company to provide advanced engineering solutions for public cyber safety leveraging its experience of setting up over 25 command centres. The successful execution of this project in India will pave the way for LTTS to extend these capabilities globally, said the company.