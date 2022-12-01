The Maharashtra government has asked crop insurance companies to take cognizance of complaints by farmers and warned that the State will initiate action against companies denying insurance claims to eligible farmers.

On the other hand, the Union Ministry of Agriculture has said reports of farmers getting a paltry sum of insurance claims in some districts of Maharashtra are factually wrong, as most of them are only part claims and not the actual sum received.

Recently, State Agriculture Minister, Abdul Sattar, held a meeting of officials of crop insurance companies. He said all eligible farmers must get insurance claims. The minister called for the meeting after farmer organizations claimed that insurance companies were denying insurance claims and many farmers had received paltry sums.

Sattar said it is the responsibility of crop insurance companies to immediately deposit payment for the insurance claims in the bank accounts of eligible farmers, who have suffered because of unseasonal rains. He said farmers were agitated due to the delay in insurance claim payments.

‘Govt committed‘

The Union Ministry of Agriculture said the government is committed to providing comprehensive insurance coverage against crop loss on account of non-preventable natural risks under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

“The Maharashtra government has informed that out of 79.53 lakh applications during kharif 2022 in the State, about 283 applications have a sum insured below ₹100 and 21,603 applications have a sum insured below ₹1,000. Some farmers have multiple applications and, in some cases, the total claim is low because their area insured is very low. To overcome this problem, the Maharashtra government has provisioned that minimum of ₹1,000 claim shall be paid against any unique farmer ID,” the ministry said in a statement.

