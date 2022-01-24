Data centres in Maharashtra to get 24x7 quality power supply despite crisis: Minister Raut

Even as Maharashtra is facing a major power crisis as the distribution company reels under arrears, the State will ensure quality power supply to upcoming data centres, said State Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Raut said, “The Industry department has recently signed many MoUs to set up data centres in Maharashtra. It is a good policy and we will provide quality and continuous power supply to data centres.” He added that the State will not have any issues making provision of 24x7 power supply to data centres.

Raut assured that uninterrupted power supply to the data centres is possible even as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is facing major problems due to arrears.

Various companies including Tata Reality have recently announced to set up data centres in the State. Industries Minister Subhash Desai has also assured companies that the government will facilitate the setting up of such centres.

‘Dues not paid’

Meanwhile, Raut has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that various government departments, including the Urban Development Department, has not paid their dues to the MSEDCL. Also, the State has not paid the MSEDCL for the subsidised power supply provided to power looms and cotton mills.

“The Central government has directed RBI and financial institutions against giving any loans to power distribution companies. Hence we are not getting loans. We are not getting arrears and the State is also not helping the MSEDCL,” said Raut.