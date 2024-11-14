The opposition’s successful “changing of constitution” angle from the Lok Sabha elections is falling flat in the state assembly polls. The Congress and its allies are now pivoting to frame the BJP-led alliance as being controlled by business magnate Gautam Adani.

Meanwhile, the BJP alliance’s generous welfare schemes and freebies under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have failed to secure significant voter support.

In response, the BJP is reverting to its familiar Hindu-Muslim narrative in a bid to regain momentum, but is facing resistance from its own leaders.

A significant political controversy has erupted following Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s recent statement that industrialist Gautam Adani participated in a 2019 meeting between leaders of the NCP and BJP to discuss the possibility of forming a government.

Pawar later clarified that his remarks were misconstrued. Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar acknowledged meeting Adani and Union Home Minister Amit Shah but denied that such discussions took place.

“If such a thing had happened, you would have seen a BJP-NCP government being formed,” Sharad Pawar told the media.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut further fueled the debate by alleging that a meeting at Amit Shah’s Delhi residence, attended by Gautam Adani, Shah, and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had plotted the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“We need to investigate what motivated them at that time. We (MVA) governed effectively for two and a half years. However, Gautam Adani did not want that government. He wants to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra and take control of it. He wants to devour Mumbai,” Raut stated.

He emphasised that Adani and Modi, as well as Adani and Shah, are closely aligned, adding, “This is why we are fighting against the BJP.”

BJP’s Batenge toh Katenge

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s attempt to set a Hindu-Muslim narrative for the upcoming November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections has faced criticism from within the BJP.

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, along with MLC Pankaja Munde, voiced opposition. Ajit Pawar, now aligned with the BJP, also criticized the rhetoric, calling it unnecessary for Maharashtra.

Yogi Adityanath has been using the slogan “batenge toh katenge” (divided we fall) during his campaign rallies. Ashok Chavan called the slogan distasteful and irrelevant, expressing confidence that people would not appreciate it.

Speaking to a news agency, Chavan downplayed the importance of the “vote jihad - dharma yuddha” rhetoric, stressing that the BJP and the ruling Mahayuti coalition prioritize the development of Maharashtra and the country.

Pankaja Munde, addressing the media, highlighted her different approach to politics.

“I won’t support it just because I am with the BJP. My belief is that we should focus solely on development. A leader’s duty is to embrace every individual in this land as our own. Therefore, there is no need to introduce such topics in Maharashtra,” she said.

