Maharashtra launches farm loan waiver for non-defaulters, too

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced a scheme to make farmers debt free and also provide relief to non-defaulting farmers.

“The State has already approved a loan waiver scheme (under which short-term crop loan) of up to ₹2 lakh. These farmers will be debt free. But we are also thinking of providing relief (to farmers who have a loan) above ₹2 lakh,” said Thackeray speaking at Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute’s (VSI) annual meeting.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh for farmers, with a cut-off date of September 30, 2019.

“What about those (farmers) who have regularly paid loan (instalments)? What is their crime?” asked Thackeray and added that the government is planning a scheme that will provide benefits to non-defaulters, too.

Thackeray said that the government plans to bring out a comprehensive policy on agriculture to strengthen farmers. He said that the economy was in the doldrums and the State government was keen on ensuring that farmers don’t suffer due to the economic slowdown.

Praising VIS’ research effort in in sugar and allied industry, he said the government will facilitate the launch of a VSI wing in the drought prone Marathwada region.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, who is president of VSI, was also present.