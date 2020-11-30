Maharashtra to conduct door-to-door survey to detect TB, leprosy

The Maharashtra Government is taking a cue from house-to-house survey for Covid, and will be using a similar strategy for detecting patients with tuberculosis and leprosy infections.

A joint tuberculosis and leprosy search campaign in all districts and municipal areas will be implemented from December 1 to 31. Under this campaign, about 8.66 crore population of the state will be surveyed. The number in rural areas surveyed would be 6.82 crore and 1.84 crore in urban areas said, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a media statement.

Tope appealed to the Guardian Ministers, Mayors, Zilla Parishad Presidents and Sarpanchs to make this campaign a success.

Various measures are being suggested for early diagnosis of leprosy and tuberculosis patients. According to the pathological study, if the patient is deprived of diagnosis and treatment of both these diseases, then the patient will face the complications arising from these diseases, as well as the risk of infection to other healthy people in their company.

survey team will have two members. It will include Asha Swayamsevak, Arogya Sevak. All households in rural areas and selected areas in urban areas will be surveyed. In case of diagnosis, free medical treatment will be provided by the local health institutions, the statement.