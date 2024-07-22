Welfare measures, pejoratively dismissed as freebies, such as free electricity, subsidised bus travel, discounted gas cylinders, and loan waivers are a political hot-button issue countrywide, but a tiny village in Maharashtra is attempting to move away from government handouts towards self-sufficiency in power supply.

Manyachiwadi in Satara district is installing solar panels on every residential rooftop to generate electricity for supply to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in exchange for the power consumed by the village.

“Manyachiwadi’s bold leap into sustainable energy stands as a dramatic testament to what can be achieved when people unite with a vision of self-reliance and environmental stewardship. We can’t wait for the government to pump in money or provide subsidies for everything. We need to take steps to become self-reliant and the government can play a role of facilitator,” says Ravindra Mane, the sarpanch (elected head) of the village, which has a population of 400.

‘Free’ electricity

Mane told Businessline that solar panels will be installed on 100 rooftops, capable of generating 1,500 units of electricity annually. A separate 5-kilowatt project will be set up for the Gram Panchayat office, school, and anganwadi, and another 4-kilowatt project for a water supply scheme. “This takes care of all the power demand in the village, and we will not have to pay a single rupee for electricity,” said Mane.

Work on the household solar energy project began recently, with Tata Solar Power Company, through its Sanmitra Solar Energy initiative, deploying about 10 technicians on the job.

Feted village

Manyachiwadi has in the past won several state and national awards for its community-driven programmes. In 2021-22 and 2022-23, it won the ₹50-lakh prize under the ‘Majhi Vasundhara’ competition held by the State government to promote citizen participation in climate change mitigation initiatives. The village is using the prize money for the solar project, alongside a grant received under the Union government’s ‘PM Suryaghar Yojana’.

As the sun rises over this village, it illuminates not just the solar panels glistening on every rooftop but also the spirit of a community determined to thrive independently and sustainably.