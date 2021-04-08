Maharashtra’s vaccine stocks may last only for a couple of days

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The vaccine stocks in Maharashtra have reached critical level, and it won’t last more than a couple of days. The Centre needs to immediately release at least 40 lakh vaccines so that it can take care of vaccination for at least one week, said State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on Thursday afternoon.
Addressing his second press conference in 24 hours, Tope said that latest release order of vaccines shows that Maharashtra will get 7.5 lakh, Madhya Pradesh will get 40 lakh, Gujarat will get 30 lakh and Haryana will get 24 lakh vaccines. These numbers are self-explanatory, Maharashtra is being discriminated, he said.
Maharashtra’s Covid curbs leave migrants worried about job loss
Tope said that he has been in constant touch with Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, for getting the stocks. The State needs 40 lakh vaccines per week so that the monthly target of vaccinating 1.6 crore people can be achieved.
The real picture of vaccine distribution is much different. Maharashtra’s population is 12 crore, while Gujarat’s population is 6 crore. But Gujarat has higher supply of vaccines than Maharashtra, he said.
Vaccination centres running out of stock, says Rajesh Tope; Vardhan contradicts claim
He added that the health is a state subject, but Maharashtra Government is not intervening in the matter of vaccine procurement and distribution. As the Central Government has clearly said that vaccine production, supply and distribution needs to be fully under its control.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...