‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, owner of MDH Masala, passes away

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, also known as ‘Mahashian Di Hatti’ passed away on Thursday morning.
He was often called the “king of spices”.
Condolence messages are pouring in on social media at the news of his passing.
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “India’s most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace.”
“Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
Also read: Indian Institute of Spices Research inks several pacts to share agri technologies
“Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Padma Shri #DharampalGulati ji, popularly known as #MDHDadaji. He was a shining beacon of India’s entrepreneurial journey who turned #MDHSpices into an iconic brand. He will always be remembered for his philanthropic work. Om Shanti,” wrote Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha.
Gulati was born on March 27, 1923, in Sialkot (Pakistan).
He was the face of MDH spices advertisements. He had set up his business in 1937 with his father’s help, as per his biography on the MDH website. He had then arrived in Delhi in 1947 and developed the business from there.
His company, MDH, which was re-established in 1959, sells spices in India and abroad. At 94, he became the highest-paid CEO in India in 2017, according to an NDTV report.
The philanthropic CEO has established more than 20 schools so far. Last year, he was also awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
₹1406 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1895188014181435 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of MOIL at current levels. The stock is showing initial ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...