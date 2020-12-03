‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, owner of MDH Masala, passes away

‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, also known as ‘Mahashian Di Hatti’ passed away on Thursday morning.

He was often called the “king of spices”.

Condolence messages are pouring in on social media at the news of his passing.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “India’s most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace.”

“Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

“Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Padma Shri #DharampalGulati ji, popularly known as #MDHDadaji. He was a shining beacon of India’s entrepreneurial journey who turned #MDHSpices into an iconic brand. He will always be remembered for his philanthropic work. Om Shanti,” wrote Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha.

Gulati was born on March 27, 1923, in Sialkot (Pakistan).

He was the face of MDH spices advertisements. He had set up his business in 1937 with his father’s help, as per his biography on the MDH website. He had then arrived in Delhi in 1947 and developed the business from there.

His company, MDH, which was re-established in 1959, sells spices in India and abroad. At 94, he became the highest-paid CEO in India in 2017, according to an NDTV report.

The philanthropic CEO has established more than 20 schools so far. Last year, he was also awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind.