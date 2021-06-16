News

MAHE celebrates KK Hebbar’s 110th birth anniversary

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on June 16, 2021

A book and two short-films on Hebbar were launched to mark the event on June 15

Launching a book and two short-films on well-known artist KK Hebbar to mark his 110th birth anniversary on June 15, Lieutenant General (retired) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said it was as part of this endeavour that MAHE established Hebbar Gallery and Art Centre —a space that provides shelter to creative expression and artistic activities.

“Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) encourages students of professional courses such as medicine, architecture, and engineering to engage with music, dance and visual arts,” Venkatesh said.

He added that Manipal Universal Press (MUP) has brought out the book on Hebbar —Life and Art of KK Hebbar —in continuation of MAHE’s efforts to encourage its students to engage in creative fields. Hebbar, who hailed from coastal Karnataka, gained national fame as an artist.

H Vinod Bhat, Executive Vice-President of MAHE, said Hebbar was undoubtedly the most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artist to have emerged from Dakshina Kannada region. Bhat said Hebbar was greatly influenced by western art movements as well as thoughts of the modern era.

Two short films— ‘Hebbar through Portraits at HGAC’ and ‘Hebbar’s Legacy’— were screened at the event.

Published on June 16, 2021

