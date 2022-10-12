Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Mbiomics LLC have entered into an agreement for training and joint research and development activities in biotherapeutics at Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research (MCBR).

Raviraja NS, Director (Corporate Relations) of MAHE and Coordinator at MCBR, said MAHE is becoming a preferred destination for a wide range of companies that are building next-generation products, processes, or services.

On MAHE’s association with Mbiomics, he said: “We are happy to partner with such an innovative company and looking forward to exciting work.”

Prashantha Hebbar, Chief Executive Officer and Research Scientist at Mbiomics, said: “Our vision is to develop tools for clinical utility and provide a world-class bioinformatics service to enable fast and accurate research outcome across academia and industries. We see this exhilarating opportunity beneficial for both the parties.”

