Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd and Brazilian aerospace major Embraer Defence and Security announced on Friday signing of an MoU to jointly pitch C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft to fulfil Indian Air Force (IAF) requirement of a medium transporter to replace ageing fleets of AN32 planes.

The Ministry of Defence has to roll out the acquisition process for procuring 40 to 80 medium transport aircraft for which Embraer’s C-390 Millennium, Airbus Defence and Space’s A-400M and Lockheed Martin’s C-130J are in the race to clinch the big ticket military aviation deal.

C-390

The collaboration around the C-390 Millennium, as per both the companies, will bring the latest technology in domain of aerospace and military transport aircraft to India. Both the companies also committed to explore the potential to turn India into a future hub of the C-390 for the region. The MoU between Embraer and Mahindra to facilitate the proposed medium transport aircraft (MTA) procurement project was inked at the Brazilian embassy here on Friday.

Talking about the deal, Vinod Sahay, Mahindra’s president of aerospace and defence sector and member of the company’s group executive board, said, “The C-390 Millennium is the most advanced military airlifter in the market, and we believe that this partnership will not only bolster the operational prowess of the Indian Air Force, but also provide an efficient industrialisation solution that aligns seamlessly with the objectives of Make in India”.

The Mahindra Defence Systems is a 100 per cent-owned subsidiary of Mahindra that focuses on armoured transport and security-related products, including electronics.

MoU with Mahindra

President and CEO of Embraer Defense and Security, however, stated, “We are honoured to announce this MoU with Mahindra. India has a diverse and strong defence and aerospace industry and we have chosen Mahindra as our partner to jointly pursue the MTA programme”. He also stated that “India is a key market for Embraer and we fully support India’s ambitions for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. We see this partnership as a symbol of strengthening relations between Brazil and India and a way to foster Global South cooperation”.

As of now, the C-390 Millennium is being operated by defence forces of Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic and South Korea.