The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 2201 out of 4136 candidates, who are contesting in the Maharashtra 2024 and found that out of the 2201 candidates analysed 629 (29 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

About 412 (19 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases. 39 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307 and BNS Section-109) against themselves.

The report shows that 50 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 50 candidates two candidates have declared charge related to rape (IPC Section-376) while six candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

About 57(38%) out of 149 candidates analysed from BJP have serious criminal cases. While 35(35%) out of 101 candidates analysed from Congress face these cases.

About 40 (42 per cent) out of 95 candidates analysed from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and 28 (33%) out of 84 candidates analysed from NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar have similar cases.

About 34 (42 per cent) out of 81 candidates analysed from Shiv Sena and 22 (37 per cent) out of 59 candidates analysed from NCP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

SC direction

The report states that directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 29 per cent candidates with criminal cases.

All major parties contesting in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 have given tickets from 54 per cent to 68 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. “

The Supreme Court in its directions dated 13th February, 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates. As per these mandatory guidelines, the reasons for such selection has to be with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidate concerned”

The report added during the recent two State Assembly elections held in 2024, it was observed that political parties gave unfounded and baseless reasons like popularity of the person, does good social work, cases are politically motivated etc. “

These are not sound and cogent reasons for fielding candidates with tainted backgrounds. This data clearly shows that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system and our democracy will continue to suffer at the hands of lawbreakers who become lawmakers” the report added.