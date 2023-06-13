Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to free government hospitals from corruption.

The hospitals should be run as per standard operating procedures and the grievance redressal system should be strengthened by displaying the toll free numbers prominently in all hospitals, Reddy said in a review meeting on medical and heath in Amaravati on Tuesday.

He also instructed officials to implement the family doctor concept at government hospitals efficiently. About 1.40 crore including 35,79,569 hypertension patients and 24,31,934 diabetic patients were treated so far in the family doctor programme, as per official data.

The recruitment system also should be strengthened with the supervision of an IAS officer to avoid scarcity of medical and para-medical professionals in the department, the Chief Minister said. No post should be vacant for more than four weeks, he added, according to a release.