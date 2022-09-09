Make in India: Railway floats tender for high speed wheels, to float another tender for high strength tracks

Taking forward the Make in India mission, Indian Railways plans to start domestic manufacturing as well as export of two items that it currently imports. These are high speed wheels and high strength tracks.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced that the Railways has issued a tender for Make in India wheel agreement and over the next one month will float a similar tender for Make in India high strength tracks.

High speed or forged wheels are required for Vande Bharat trains, LHB coaches as well as the 9000 and 12000 horsepower electric locomotives. These high speed wheels are at present imported from Europe by Indian Railways.

High speed wheels

With a domestic requirement of nearly 2 lakh high speed wheels, Vaishnaw said, there is enough demand for setting up such a factory in the country.

The Railways will have an assured procurement of about 80,000 high speed wheels from the manufacturing unit for a five-year period at a cost of ₹600 crore per year.

Additionally, Steel Authority of India Ltd will provide about 1 lakh wheels.

The manufacturer will also have to ensure that apart from domestic supply, it also exports the wheels.

Indian manufacturers

Companies interested in bidding would need to be Indian manufacturers with very good expertise in metal industry. “The quality of the steel will be a big focus as it would be crucial for such forged wheels,” Vaishnaw said.

The tender would be opened in about 45 days and the process is expected to be completed over the next two months.

The Minister said it would be expected that the factory is set up in an 18 month period and starts production.

High strength tracks

The Railways also requires high strength tracks for dedicated freight corridor as well as would need it for the bullet train. Such high strength tracks are also used in some metro lines. However, this is another product that is imported.

Vaishnaw said a tender for high strength tracks will be floated over the next 20 to 25 days. The Railways will give a base volume and the remaining can be exported.