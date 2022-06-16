Mangaluru airport bags IMS certifications

Mangaluru International Airport has bagged the integrated management systems (IMS), comprising of ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management system), ISO 14001:2015 (Environment Management System), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety - OH&S - management system)..

In a statement, Mangaluru International Airport said this follows a formal two stages of audit by external auditors TUV India Pvt Ltd with key areas of strengths, organisational risks, standards and procedures under this framework.

The certifications, awarded on May 16, are valid for three years.

ISO 9001:2015 is quality management system standard developed by International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Environmental performance

ISO 14001:2015 specifies requirements for an environmental management system that organisations can use to enhance their environmental performance. It is also intended for use by organisations looking to systematically manage their environmental responsibilities.

ISO 45001:2018 specifies requirements for OH&S management system and gives guidance for its use. This enables organisations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactively improving its OH&S performance.

The statement said the certifications reiterates the commitment of the airport to meet all statutory compliances.

In March, the Airports Council International (ACI) had awarded Mangaluru International Airport with ‘level 1’ accreditation under the Airport Customer Experience accreditation programme.