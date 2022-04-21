Mangaluru airport’s passenger handling crosses a million mark again post-pandemic

Total passenger handling at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) crossed a million mark again in the post-pandemic world during 2021-22.

The airport handled 10.09 lakh passengers in 2021-22 as against 6.14 lakh passengers in 2020-21, recording a growth of 39.10 per cent.

A comparative analysis of data available with Airports Authority of India (AAI) shows the number of passengers handled was more during 10 months of 2021-22 when compared to 2020-21. The months of January and February of 2021-22 witnessed decline in passenger handling when compared to the corresponding period of 2020-21. There was a decline of around 20.11 per cent and 4.11 per cent during January and February of 2021-22, respectively.

A spokesperson for MIA said the drop in passenger numbers in January 2022 was due to the then prevalent pandemic situation, and now there is steady upward trend in passengers using this airport both for their domestic and international travel needs.

Domestic

The total domestic passenger handling at the airport increased to 7.64 lakh in 2021-22 against 4.62 lakh in 2020-21, up by 39.52 per cent.

The spokesperson said the move by airlines to cash in on passenger buoyancy by adding a new sector — a flight to Delhi via Pune — and increasing the frequency on existing domestic and international sectors too have helped the passenger and aircraft movements to go up in MIA.

International

Even the international passenger handling at MIA witnessed 37.39 per cent growth in 2021-22. The airport handled 2.45 lakh passengers in 2021-22 against 1.52 lakh.

Air India Express is now connected to Bahrain and Muscat in addition to Dammam, Doha, Dubai and Kuwait, the spokesperson said, adding, IndiGo operates to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and SpiceJet to Dubai.

On the domestic front, IndiGo will start operations to Hubballi in Karnataka from May 1.