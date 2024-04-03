Neo Snow Amusement & Parks India Pvt Ltd has opened a snow park -- ‘Snow Fantasy’ -- at Fiza by Nexus Mall in Mangaluru.

Addressing media persons at the launch of the snow park, Capt TS Asokan, Managing Director of Neo Snow Amusement & Parks India Pvt Ltd (the promoters of the park), said the company has 28 years of experience. ‘Snow Fantasy’ offers visitors with slides, DJ Floor, laser show, mini coffee shops, rope walks and areas to build snow man and have snowball fights.

Fun tourism

Vipin Skaria, Director of Neo Snow Amusement & Parks India Pvt Ltd, said Mangaluru will be a spot for thrill and fun tourism with the launch of this snow park.

Neo tech Amusements & Resorts Pvt Ltd and Ageless Entertainments are the promoters of ‘Snow Fantasy’. The company forayed into the amusement park industry 28 years ago with Fantasy Park at Kerala’s Malampuzha.