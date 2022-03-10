Mangaluru Int’l airport: Soon, flights to go up from 78 to 112 per week

The weekly aircraft movements from Mangaluru International Airport will go up from the existing 78 to 112, if the tentative summer schedules filed by the airlines are any indication. The summer schedule will come into effect from March 27.

As things stand, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and GoFirst airlines are operating flights from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Coimbatore.

Of the 78 weekly flights from Mangaluru now, IndiGo has a share of 57, connecting Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. SpiceJet has eight flights , that is four each to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Air India has seven weekly flights to Coimbatore, and GoFirst has six flights to Mumbai.

As per the tentative summer schedule filed by the airlines, weekly movements of IndiGo will go up to 77. The destinations include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

SpiceJet’s weekly movements will go up to 14, and all of them to Bengaluru.

Air India’s weekly aircraft movements will remain at seven. However, all of them go direct to Mumbai rather than via Coimbatore as the airline operates now.

GoFirst’s weekly flights will go up to 14.

According to a spokesperson of Mangaluru Airport, IndiGo has also proposed a new route to Pune with five movements each week. SpiceJet will meet a long-standing expectation of people of coastal Karnataka with a daily flight from Mangaluru to Delhi.

In February, the airport handled 1,03,273 passengers, including 74,862 domestic passengers, through 903 aircraft movements. Of these aircraft movements, 630 were domestic, and 227 were international movements.