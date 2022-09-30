The Mangaluru-based Nirmala Travels has bagged the ‘Best Domestic Tour Operator’ award at the national tourism awards ceremony in Delhi.

Vathika Pai, Head of Operations at Nirmala Travels, said Nirmala Travels, which has been serving for the last 50 years, bagged the award for selling and promoting Jammu and Kashmir tourism.

Vathika Pai received the award on behalf of the owners of Nirmala Travels and her parents -- Nirmala Kamath and C Upendra Kamath. G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, presented the award to Pai in the presence of the Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

She said this a recognition for five decades of hard work by the founders and all the employees. “This was made possible by lakhs of our customers who placed their trust in us and chose Nirmala Travels to design their holidays and create beautiful memories for them. We will continue to deliver quality and consistency in all our holidays both in India and abroad,” she said.

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is close to the hearts of the company, she said Nirmala Travels has been promoting Vaishnodevi and Jammu and Kashmir immensely since its inception.

On the post-Covid tourism scenario, she said it is quite encouraging as every new departure announced to Jammu and Kashmir run full.