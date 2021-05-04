Manipal nurses’ team sent to Delhi

The first batch of 19 nurses from the Manipal-based Kasturba Hospital was sent to Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, said that Manipal Hospital Dwarka had requested for the support of nursing professionals on May 3.

“This is a proud moment for the entire Manipal group. The hospital's management praised the nurses for risking their lives in offering their selfless service and genuine love for the care and life-saving career,” the Medical Superintendent said.