Manipal nurses’ team sent to Delhi

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on May 04, 2021

The first batch of 19 nurses from the Manipal-based Kasturba Hospital was sent to Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, said that Manipal Hospital Dwarka had requested for the support of nursing professionals on May 3.

“This is a proud moment for the entire Manipal group. The hospital's management praised the nurses for risking their lives in offering their selfless service and genuine love for the care and life-saving career,” the Medical Superintendent said.

