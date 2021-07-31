Manipal’s Kasturba Hospital gets IMC award

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, has been awarded ‘IMC RBNQ Performance Excellence Trophy 2020’ in healthcare sector from IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award Trust, Mumbai.

A press statement by the hospital said that the award is presented to Kasturba Hospital for demonstrating a socially responsible, ethical, and transparent healthcare service, dynamic leadership, patient centricity, employee orientation, and for providing all services under a single roof with the latest research and technical expertise at affordable cost.

The organisation has successfully ensured that 80 per cent of its total energy consumption is sourced from renewable energy using innovative practices for low carbon growth innovative thinking to design systems and processes to adopt changes easily, it said.

The award was named after late Ramakrishna Bajaj, past president of IMC. The award process follows rigorous training and evaluation, it said.