A fit nation is a hit nation, says PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, his monthly radio programme.

In this 62nd edition, he emphasised on the importance of fitness. Prime Minister said that a nation that is fit, will always be a nation that is hit. “I make a special appeal to all of you to visit the place of your choice, pick up the activity of your interest and ensure integrating of your life with adventure,” he said.

Citing his recent visit to Delhi’s Hunar Haat, PM spoke about the diversity of the country which was showcased there. The Hunar Haat has provided employment to around three lakh artisans.

“All over India, fairs and exhibitions such as Hunar Haat are organised from time to time. Whenever there’s an opportunity to visit these places one should always attend to experience the diversity of India,” said PM.

PM Modi also shared his experience of meeting various divyang (specially-abled) people at the event. He talked about a divyang woman and how her life changed after connecting with Hunar Haat.

During his radio address, PM also shared the story of Salman from Hamirpur village of Moradabad. Salman, who is divyang by birth and cannot stand on his feet started manufacturing slippers and detergents in his village. In no time, 30 divyang people joined him.

“Today, all of them together manufacture 150 pairs of slippers a day. Not just that, this year Salman has resolved to provide employment to 100 more such divyang mates. I salute their courage and their enterprise,” said PM.

He also shared another inspiring example of Ismail Khatri. In 2001, after the earthquake, most villagers of Ajrak in Gujarat's Kutch were migrating. Khatri decided to stay back, nurture his traditional art form and now, he has turned 'Ajrak print' into a major brand.

On Science, Technology, and Mission Saahas

Meanwhile, as India will chair the Conference of Parties (COP) convention on migratory species, PM asked the citizens to send in their suggestions on lending more substance to this opportunity and making it more useful.

On youth's increased interest in science and technology, PM Modi said: “When I was in Bengaluru during Chandrayaan-2, I witnessed immense enthusiasm and fervour on part of children present there. There was no sign of drowsiness from my angle.”

To give a fillip to this enthusiasm, ISRO has launched a facility to sit, watch rocket launching at Sriharikota. Now, online booking is also possible through a link available on ISRO’s website.

Modi also spoke about Indian Air Force AN32 aircraft which took off from Leh’s Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport on January 31, 2020. A mixture of 10 per cent of Indian bio-jet fuel was used in the aircraft. This was the first time that this mix was used in both the engines.

“Bio-jet fuel is prepared from non-edible tree borne oil. It is procured from various tribal areas of India. This will not only reduce carbon emissions but may also reduce India’s dependence on crude oil imports,” said PM.

During his talk show, he also talked about 12-year-old Kamya Karthikeyan who conquered Mount Aconcagua. “She is now on a new mission. Under “Mission Saahas” she is trying to conquer highest peaks of all continents, also be skiing on North, South poles. I wish Kamya all the best for ‘Mission Saahas,” said PM.