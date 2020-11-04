Mantra Properties records highest sale of over 675 units in Aug-Oct

Pune-based developer Mantra Properties, has achieved a peak performance during the pandemic by recording the highest sale of over 675 units crossing turnover of over ₹325 crore for the period August-October 2020.

Rohit Gupta, CEO, Mantra Properties, said, “The pandemic has put a significant strain on property sales as consumer demand and site visits have considerably reduced over the past few months. In times such as these which are unprecedented, Mantra Properties brought in a disruptive campaign — Mantra Ghar Banaye Dhani 8 per cent Ki Aamdani — to prospective home buyers, wherein for the first time in the history of real estate a home earns an ROI of 8 per cent and that too for two years.”

The scheme works like a recurring deposit for two years, wherein, on whatever payments the customer makes toward their home, they will receive 8 per cent ROI calculated on the period and the same will be paid out at the end of the first year. Similarly, on the payments made in the first year and the second year, 8 per cent will be calculated for the tenure and will be paid out at the end of the period.