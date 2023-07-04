ALL UPDATES
- July 04, 2023 09:06
Stock to watch: IDFC First Bank
The board of IDFC First Bank has approved a composite scheme of amalgamation amongst IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd and IDFC with itself. The scheme envisages reduction of a securities premium account of the bank. Shareholders will get 155 shares of IDFC First Bank for 100 shares of IDFC. Post-merger the book value per share of the bank would increase by 4.9 per cen.
- July 04, 2023 09:05
Stock to watch: Reliance Industries
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, is to launch a new internet-enabled phone priced at ₹999 ($12.19) to boost digital adoption among entry-level mobile phone users in the country.
- July 04, 2023 09:04
IDFC First Bank top contender for MSCI Aug inclusion: report
According to Nuvama, IDFC First Bank is the top contender for inclusion in MSCI next month.
- July 04, 2023 09:00
Stocks to watch today
Reliance Industries, Tube Investments, IDFC First Bank, IDFC, Biocon, Anupam Rasayan, Lupin, IndusInd Bank, Eris Lifesciences, Genus Power, SRG Housing and Waaree Renewables are some of the stocks that are in focus today.
- July 04, 2023 08:59
Sula Vineyards appoints Karan Vasani as COO
- July 04, 2023 08:58
Lupin receives US FDA approval for gNascobal Nasal spray
Lupin received US FDA approval for gNascobal Nasal spray. The product enhances its inhalation portfolio and further boosts the turnaround in US segment.
- July 04, 2023 08:57
Adani Green Energy board to meet on July 6
Adani Green Energy board will meet on July 06 to consider fund raise plan
- July 04, 2023 08:55
Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp launch X440 in India
Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have launched X440 in India. The smallest and most affordable Harley-Davidson bike is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
- July 04, 2023 08:53
Chalet Hotels board approves Rs 500 crore fund raising plan
Chalet Hotels board approves fund raising of up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs
- July 04, 2023 08:52
Oil India board approves revised capex plan
Oil India board approves revision of project capital for Numaligarh refinery from Rs 6,555 crore to Rs 7,231 crore.
- July 04, 2023 08:49
Vedanta’s cast metal aluminium production up 2%
Vedanta’s cast metal aluminium production increased by 2 per cent YoY and 1 per cent QoQ.
- July 04, 2023 08:48
IPO screener: Senco Gold issue opens today
The ₹405-crore initial public offering of Senco Gold opens for public subscription today. The IPO, which closes on July 6, comes out with a price band of ₹301-317. Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares.
- July 04, 2023 08:45
Bonus Issue: Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
Bonus issue 1:2
Previous day closing Price – Rs. 129.95
Ex Bonus - 05 July 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for trade before bonus - Today
- July 04, 2023 08:42
Dividend Alerts: Deepak Spinners, Mphasis, Sundaram Finance
Ex-Dividend 05 July 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Dividend Per Share Rs .2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 242.4
Dividend Per Share Rs.50
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1903.05
Dividend Per Share Rs.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2635.15
- July 04, 2023 08:38
IPO screener: PKH Ventures issue closes today
Today is the last day for public investors to subscribe to PKH Ventures IPO. The ₹379-crore initial public offerings of construction company, PKH Ventures, received a lukewarm response from investors on Day 2 of the issue opening as only 30 per cent of it was subscribed overall on the second day of the issue on Monday. The price band for the shares has been fixed at ₹140-148.
- July 04, 2023 08:36
Stock to buy today: JSW Energy
The short-term outlook is bullish for JSW Energy. The stock surged 5.9 per cent on Monday and has closed on a strong note.
Traders can go long at current levels. Accumulate on dips at ₹278. Stop-loss can be kept at ₹263. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹295 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹305. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹310 when the share price touches ₹320. Exit the long positions at ₹325.
- July 04, 2023 08:33
Day Trading Guide for July 4, 2023
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- July 04, 2023 08:31
Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat
Domestic markets are expected open on a flat note on Tuesday. Analysts expect profit taking and less participation. Nifty futures at 19,449.50 in NSEIX signals a flat opening but in positive zone.
The ongoing rally in global stock markets and India’s strong macroeconomic stability have led the market to reach an all-time high, which we expect to continue further at least for the short term., said Riches Vanara, Technical And Derivatives Analyst, stoxbox.
