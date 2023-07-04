July 04, 2023 08:36

The short-term outlook is bullish for JSW Energy. The stock surged 5.9 per cent on Monday and has closed on a strong note.

Traders can go long at current levels. Accumulate on dips at ₹278. Stop-loss can be kept at ₹263. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹295 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹305. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹310 when the share price touches ₹320. Exit the long positions at ₹325.