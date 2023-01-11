India’s largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Wednesday, unveiled the Concept Electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), eVX, at the Auto Expo 2023 here.

With this, the company has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation. The ‘Emotional Versatile Cruiser,’ or Concept eVX, is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding high-seating.

The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack, offering up to 550km of driving range, said the company.

“I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest ₹10,000 crore in the production of BEVs and their batteries,” said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The eVX will have dimensions of 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm, and is based on an all-new dedicated EV platform.

“For over four decades, Maruti Suzuki has been spreading the Joy of Mobility in India and fulfilling the aspirations of millions of Indian families. Along with our parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation, we remain highly optimistic and committed to the long-term growth story of India. With specific emphasis on Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we have committed ourselves to bring new products, technologies, investments and set up new facilities in India,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL.

The company is exploring a full spectrum of technologies like hybrids, CNG, bio-CNG, ethanol and electric to support government’s twin objective of reducing oil-import bill and Carbon Net Zero by 2070, he said.

“Our approach towards electric vehicles is holistic with scale and localisation. The Concept eVX is Suzuki’s first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India. It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language and as a Battery Electric Vehicle it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environment friendliness and sustainability,” he added.

The concept eVX is a part of Suzuki’s vision for the future of developing EVs to contribute to the company’s mission of sustainability in India and around the world, the company said.

Other Green Technology showcases at Maruti Suzuki pavilion include WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.