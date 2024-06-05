Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it is investing ₹450 crore to increase the use of renewable energy solutions within three years from the current financial year (2024-25).

The company has begun operating a pilot biogas plant at its Manesar facility in Haryana using in-house food waste and napier grass, MSIL said in a statement.

The initiative is aligned with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s ‘Waste to Energy’ programme, the company said, adding that it has invested ₹120.8 crore in renewable energy initiatives, including solar power and biogas.

The pilot plant is designed to produce 0.2 tonnes of biogas daily — about one-lakh standard cubic metres during FY 2024-25. It will offset around 190 tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum.

“Energy is one of the critical inputs in the manufacturing process. As we ramp up our production capacity from around two-million to four-million by 2030-31, we are also accelerating our efforts to increase the share of sustainable and renewable energy sources across our operations. This is in line with Suzuki’s Environment Vision 2050 and government of India’s renewable energy focus,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL said.

The learning from the pilot will be implemented at MSIL’s upcoming world-class manufacturing facilities, he added.