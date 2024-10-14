Mauji Time Café, India’s largest and Pune’s first Time Café, has announced the launch of its second outlet in Nagpur.

Mauji is an evolved Russian concept of a time café where guests pay for their time while the beverages are on the house.

“Mauji is all about creating spaces that inspire creativity and foster a sense of community. Expanding to Nagpur is a deeply personal and exciting step in our journey, as it also happens to be my hometown. We look forward to bringing the Mauji experience to this vibrant city and creating a space where the Nagpur community can come together, connect, and thrive,” said Regarding this expansion, Vandita Purohit, Founder of Mauji Time Café.

The Nagpur outlet will offer collaborative workspaces, event areas, and various community-driven initiatives aimed at inspiring local patrons.

The space will serve as a hub for remote professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives, fostering networking, productivity, and idea-sharing. In addition to its regular café offerings, Mauji Time Café will host diverse events, including workshops, panel discussions, and exhibitions.

To deepen its connection with the local creative scene, the team is partnering with Nagpur-based artists, entrepreneurs, and organizations to bring the city’s vibrant spirit to life through events and collaborations.

Mauji’s long-term vision is to expand its network of community-focused spaces across India, with the aim of building a nationwide ecosystem of creatives and entrepreneurs.

As it grows, each location will serve as a learning experience, helping the team refine operations, streamline processes, and enhance team-building strategies.

Although the immediate focus is on successfully launching the Nagpur outlet, plans are already underway for further expansion into additional cities across India.