MaxiVision Eye Hospitals expands operations to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

MaxiVision Eye Hospitals, one of the largest eye care networks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, is expanding its operations to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

“With the trust of 5 million patients, the group has plans to expand with the same philosophy to other states of South India. We are starting off with one Super Specialty eye hospital in Tiruchirappalli, and expanding to other districts of Tamilnadu within the next six months,’‘ GSK Velu, Chairman of MaxiVision Eye Hospitals said in a release issued here on Wednesday.

Shibu Varkey, Regional Medical Director, along with his team, would head the Trichy Cluster, which will spearhead our aggressive expansion plans in Tamilnadu. In phase 2 we will enter Karnataka and Kerala, along with our organic expansion in other districts of AP and Telangana, Velu added.

As part of the expansion plan, the Hyderabad-based MaxiVision will set up Super Specialty Tertiary care eye hospitals, in potential districts of Trichy, Salem, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Chennai, as hub centers supported by secondary care eye hospitals, around these hubs in Tanjore, Kumbakonam, Perambalur, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Tuticorin, Tiruppur, Pollachi, Vellore and Hosur, within this year.

In the year 2023, it would also start its first hospital in Karnataka, in Bangalore, according to the release.