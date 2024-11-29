M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka, held meetings in England as part of the international roadshow for Invest Karnataka 2025 on Friday, inviting UK-based industries and institutions to Karnataka.

Key discussions included meetings with Gareth Thomas, UK’s Minister of Services, Small Business, and Exports, British Deputy High Commission, and the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) for economic collaboration.

These discussions focused on advancing Karnataka’s position as a global education hub, with opportunities for UK-based universities and schools to establish campuses in Karnataka, and within the KWIN City project.

M.B. Patil also invited UK businesses and academic institutions to participate in Invest Karnataka 2025, referring to it as a global platform to explore investment opportunities.

As part of a roundtable featuring members of the Russell Group of UK universities, he highlighted Karnataka’s position as a leading hub for education and innovation.

The presentation highlighted Karnataka’s ecosystem for higher education and its appeal to students from across India and beyond. Representatives from institutions like the University of Liverpool, University of East London, York University, and University of Wolverhampton expressed interest in the State’s vision for KWIN City.

Accompanying M.B. Patil were Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries.

Invest Karnataka 2025, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, plans to showcase Karnataka as a global investment destination, fostering partnerships and driving innovation across industries.