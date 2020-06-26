Medium intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

No ifs, just butts
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres, it added.
The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Covid-19 has meant no tourists or joy rides at the Ridge in Shimla, leaving horse owners in penury
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...