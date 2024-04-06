The business of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure has come into national scrutiny as the company emerged as second largest buyer of electoral bonds, donating across the political spectrum. Started as a small fabrication unit in 1989 by PP Reddy, his nephew PV Krishna Reddy has today scaled MEIL into a key national infrastructure player. In this episode of Data Details, we take a look at the key inflection points in Megha’s journey and the health of its financials.

