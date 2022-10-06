Metro & Metro, which has been largely focusing on men’s shoes, is looking to ramp up women’s footwear range with a view to diversify the product basket. Plans are afoot to launch a segment promoting eco friendly and sustainability products and also roll out leather accessories.

The company with a strong foothold on exports, is now planning to grow its business in the domestic market as well. Domestic sales currently account for around 15 per cent of its total sales and is expected to increase to 30 per cent in the next two years.

Metro & Metro, established as Leatherfact in 1972, is primarily into B2B business and supplies footwear to some of the major brands including Hushpuppies, Clarks, Sperry, Pikolinos, Deich Mann.

According to Meenakshi Kalsi, Managing Partner at Metro & Metro, women’s segment currently account for around 10-15 per cent of its total sales. This is expected to increase to 30 per cent in the next two years.

“We were mainly a men’s shoes company earlier but now, we are diversifying and we should have close to 30 per cent of our sales coming from women’s range in the next two years. Accessory is also on the cards but for now we will start with the comfort shoes segment,” Kalsi told businessline.

Focus on B2C

A major share of the company’s sales comes from the B2B segment. However, it has been witnessing a traction in demand for its men’s footwear from consumers across the country. It is now looking to grow the B2C segment which would help shore up its margins due to better pricing power.

The company that manufactures close to 6,000 pairs a day saw sales dropp to as low as 1,000 pairs a day during the Covid period. However, demand has been picking up and it expects to touch the pre-Covid level of sales by the end of the current financial year.

“We see a very good demand for our footwear in domestic market so we are very bullish about growing our sales. We will look at tapping into the e-commerce platform for shoring our sales,” she said.

Metro & Metro exports to countries such as US, UK, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain among others.