Microsoft launches interactive map to provide COVID-19 global updates

Microsoft has launched a new interactive map on its search engine Bing to help users track the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in various regions.

The map provides information regarding the number of ‘currently active,’ ‘recovered’ and ‘fatal’ coronavirus cases in countries across the globe. It also gives a detailed breakdown of cases in each state for the US. Furthermore, the interactive map displays various media articles and videos on coronavirus published for the particular country selected by the user.

The tech giant is pooling its data from various resources, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and Wikipedia, the Verge reported.

Microsoft is not the only tech giant working on COVID-19 tech tools.

Google is also working on a website which will provide information about the outbreak, preventive measures and links to local resources.

The search giant’s parent company, Alphabet, is also working in partnership with the US government to help manage coronavirus diagnosis and treatment.

“Alphabet’s Verily, which is focused on health and life sciences, is working in collaboration with California state, local and federal health authorities to help establish testing sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, and on an online tool to increase risk screening and testing for people at high risk of COVID-19,” said Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in an official statement.

“While Verily is in the early stages of this pilot program, the plan is to expand to other locations over time,” he further said.