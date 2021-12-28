Minister’s tweet welcoming Intel sets off buzz on fab investment

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Nearly two weeks after Government of India announced an ambitious $10 billion (₹76,000 crore) production linked incentive scheme to foster a semiconductor ecosystem, Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur on Tuesday tweeted a message saying ‘glad to see a plan laid out for all aspects of the suppy chain: Talent, design, manufacturing, test, packaging & logistics.’
Responding to Thakur’s tweet, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said ‘Intel – Welcome to India.’ This has given rise to speculation that the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturing company was seriously examining a plant in India especially as Intel has had operations in the country since 1988. India is its second largest non-manufacturing geography outside of the USA.
While Intel was yet to respond to BusinessLine’s request for comment on whether it was planning a chip manufacturing facility in the country, sources in the industry indicated that given the recent policy announcements “there seems to be some progress in that direction.”
Former Chairman of Indian Semiconductor Association who also had helmed the national task force on Electronics Product Design and Manufacturing (EDSM) and is currently Chairman – Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, BV Naidu said “the government has taken the right steps by announcing a forward-looking policy. I am sure several players including Intel are examining India both for commercial and strategic reasons. I am confident that there will be progress made on semiconductor manufacturing in the country.”
While India has traditionally had a large chip design engineering pool of talent, semiconductor manufacturing has largely eluded the country. This is not the first time that Intel has considered putting up a ‘fab’ in India. In 2007, it came close to making a decision but a lack of supportive ecosystem and incentives meant that China ended up being beneficiary of Intel’s $2.5 billion investment.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...