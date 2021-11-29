Minor earthquake in Tamil Nadu

(PTI) An earthquake occurred early on Monday off Tamil Nadu's northern town of Vellore, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake was of a magnitude of 3.6, and it occurred on Monday at '04:17:22 IST' at a depth of 25 kilometres, and it was 59 kilometres off Vellore, and about 184 km west of Chennai, the NCS under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.