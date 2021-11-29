News

Minor earthquake in Tamil Nadu

PTI Chennai | Updated on November 29, 2021

A representative image   -  REUTERS

According to National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitudes occurred at 4.17 am near Vellore.

(PTI) An earthquake occurred early on Monday off Tamil Nadu's northern town of Vellore, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake was of a magnitude of 3.6, and it occurred on Monday at '04:17:22 IST' at a depth of 25 kilometres, and it was 59 kilometres off Vellore, and about 184 km west of Chennai, the NCS under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

Published on November 29, 2021

Vellore
Tamil Nadu
earthquake
