A minor fire broke out on Tuesday in the second floor of the North Block, which houses the Ministries of Home Affairs and Personnel, in the high security Raisina Hills, sources said.

They said no one was injured in the incident and the blaze was controlled with the help of fire tenders.

The fire broke out in the second floor of the North Block at a room and it was controlled, the sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not present at the building when the fire broke out but several senior officers were present at the time of the fire, they said.

