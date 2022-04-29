Missouri Partnership invites Indian businesses to invest in US

Missouri Partnership, a public-private economic development organisation invites Indian businesses to invest in Missouri.

“India is at the leading edge of economic development globally and the country continues to be an important ally for our state,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership said in a release.

“In 2021, Missouri’s imports from India were to the tune of $671 million, led by Chemicals, Fabricated Metal Products, Textile Mills Products, Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components, and other industries. As companies continue to choose Missouri for our business-friendly environment, we will continue to provide the best tools, resources, and support that businesses need to flourish in our state,’‘ he added.

Strategically located in North America, Missouri efficiently enables businesses to break through to new markets and expand their customer base via its central location and extensive network of airports and railroads.

Missouri also possesses abundant natural resources and a population that welcomes companies and organizations from India, making it an ideal partner for growing businesses. Some Indian companies that have already invested in the state include Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Hinduja Global Solutions, Piramal Glass, and many others.

”Missouri offers an unmatched level of workforce development and ranks first in the nation for on-the-job training and third in the U.S. for completed apprenticeships. With its competitive cost of living and vibrant culture, the state provides a high quality of life with low business costs,’‘ the release said.

Missouri also continues to be home to various industry-leading companies across several sectors, such as Bayer Crop Science, the Danforth Plant Science Center, Boeing, Ford, GM, Meta, Wells Fargo Advisors, and H&R Block.

Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created over 29,000 new jobs, $1.5 billion in new annual payroll, and $4.8 billion in new capital investment.

Its team of experts is ”eager’‘ to assist Indian companies ready to expand into the U.S. Missouri Partnership have a dedicated team in India to work with companies to identify relevant resources that would help them in their planning and evaluation process.