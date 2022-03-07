MK Stalin lays foundation stone for India’s first international furniture park at Thoothukudi

The first phase of the project will be developed with an investment of ₹1,500-1,800 crore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for India’s first international furniture park at Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu. Memorandums of Understanding were signed for 33 new projects with an investment of ₹4,755 crore and employment for 17,476 persons.

The park will be set up on 1,156 acres of land in the villages of Meelavattan and South Veerapandiyapuram in the Thoothukudi district, 13 km from the VOC port in Thoothukudi port.

The park seeks to o create a better ecosystem to meet 70-80 per cent of the raw material demand, drastically reduce production costs and increase the competitiveness of Tamil Nadu in the furniture sector.

Some of the companies that signed MoUs include Hettich (investment of ₹750 crore), New Century (₹400 crore), Deceuninck (₹400 crore), Vikas (₹320 crore) and Marque Impex (₹150 crore), says a tweet by Guidance Tamil Nadu.

The first phase of the project is expected to be fully operational in 4 to 5 years with an investment of ₹1,500-1,800 crore and employment of 1.1-1.5 lakh people.

The second phase of the park is expected to be fully operational in 8 to 10 years with an investment of ₹3,500 crore to 4,500 crore and the potential for employment of 3 lakh to 3.50 lakh people, says a State government release.