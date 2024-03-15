The Madras Management Association (MMA) will be holding its annual Women Managers’ Convention on Saturday. This year’s Convention, on the theme ‘Level up’, will discuss and debate what it takes for a woman to work at work to be successful “today, tomorrow and long into the future,” says MMA.

Justice S Srimathy of the Madras High Court will deliver the keynote address and Ms Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group, will give the special address.

‘New rules of Leadership’

The Convention will feature four sessions. The session themed ‘New rules of Leadership’ will follow the journey of women achievers and will offer nuanced solutions to help women navigate their lived experiences as they ‘level up’ in their leadership. The session on ‘Winning Together’ will promote the power of collaboration; ‘like a Boss’ will examine to what it is to be a boss and ‘Thrive’ will stress on self-care, health and fitness and emotional well-being.

The speakers include Squadron Leader Mohana Singh Jitarwal, Meera Nair, Director, DBS Bank and Bharathi Baskar, well-known motivational speaker and writer.