The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract on Monday with the state-owned Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for mid-life upgrade and re-powering of the advanced guided missile frigate INS Beas at a cost of ₹313.42 crore, which would also enhance its operational capabilities.

“INS Beas is the first of Brahmaputra Class Frigate to be re-powered from steam to diesel propulsion. After completion of mid-life upgrade and re-powering in 2026, INS Beas will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with a modernised weapon suite and upgraded combat capability,” the Ministry stated after the deal was signed with the Kochi-based CSL. The transformative maiden re-powering project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of CSL, the Ministry explained.

INS Beas, the third of the Brahmaputra Class guided missile frigate, was commissioned into the Indian Navy way back in July 2005, after it was built at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.

The project ,to inject new life into the warship, would involve more than 50 MSMEs and lead to generation of employment for more than 3,500 personnel, stated MoD. The missile frigate, a reincarnation of the earlier version of the Beas having illustriously served during 1960-1992, can speed up beyond 30 knot and could cover in excess of 4,500 nautical miles without refill.

The project, commented the Ministry, will be a proud flag bearer of Atmanirbhar Bharat in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative of the government of India.