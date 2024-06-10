Nirmala Sitharaman has retained the Finance portfolio in the recently formed NDA government. Nitin Gadkari has retained the road transport and highways ministry.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah also retained their portfolios, per an official release.

Nadda returns as the Health Minister

After leading the BJP as its national president for more than four years, J P Nadda was on Monday allocated the portfolio of Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, a day after he took oath as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

In the Modi 2.0, both the ministries were led by Mansukh Mandaviya.

Here’s the complete list of portfolios allocated to various ministers in the recently formed Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

