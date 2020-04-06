Modi, Nadda ask BJP workers to help people during lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda have urged their party’s workers to help people during the lockdown and identify contributors to the PM Cares welfare fund created by the Prime Minister’s Office. They were addressing BJP workers through video conferencing on the party’s foundation day on Monday.

Modi said that the fight against Covid 19 will be a long one and expressed confidence that the country will emerge victorious. He assured the party workers that the Centre is taking “proactive” decisions with help from experts and the decisions are executed in cooperation with States. “The speedy and holistic manner with which India acted has drawn praise not only from within the country but also from the WHO,” Modi said. He said heads of different countries have appreciated the steps taken by the country.

“Nobody could have imagined that people will show such discipline and sense of service in a huge country like India,” he said citing the experience of Janata curfew and the request to light lamps on Sunday, and added that the country’s collective strength was on display on Sunday evening.

Encouraging response

“All sections of society; the rich and poor, the literate and illiterate, and people of various age groups, all joined hands to show this collective strength of 130 crore Indians. It further strengthened our resolve in this fight against the coronavirus,” Modi said.

“This is going to be a long fight. We don’t have to tire or feel defeated. We have to win in this long battle. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the nation’s goal, mission and resolve are one, and this is to be victorious in this battle against the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

Nadda asked BJP workers to give up one meal to show solidarity with people. “All BJP karyakartas (workers) should give up one meal on our Foundation Day as a way to show solidarity with people facing hardships during the lockdown,” he said.

“In the next one week, put a system in place where we can provide two homemade face covers to each person at our booth. We should circulate videos of making preparation and distribution of such face covers with #WearFaceCoverStaySafe,” his guidelines added. “We dedicate our party’s foundation day to battle against coronavirus, a guidelines has been issued for the party workers to follow and stand with the people of the country in this battle,” Nadda said.